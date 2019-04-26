East Bay Times Obituaries
Callaghan Mortuary & Livermore Crematory - Livermore
3833 East Avenue
Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 447-2942
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Callaghan Mortuary
3833 East Avenue
Livermore, CA
View Map
Sharon "Kitta" Bettridge


Sharon "Kitta" Bettridge
June 22nd, 1957- April 19th, 2019
Livermore, CA
With sadness we announce the passing of my wife, our mother, sister, and dear friend Sharon "Kitta" Bettridge. Born in Oakland, CA to John and Norma Jean Kitta, Sharon spent her childhood years in Fremont with her 2 sisters and brother and later moved to Livermore, CA where she started her family. Sharon spent her early years working at SEEQ and Atmel and raising her two beautiful children. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dan Bettridge, daughter of 29 years, Danille Bettridge, and son of 27 years, Evan Bettridge. She is also survived by her brother John Kitta. Sharon loved to make gifts for her family and friends. She loved to take adventures in the RV with family and friends. Always a loving person, she will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
We invite family and friends to the service that will be held for Sharon Bettridge on May 11th, 2019 at the Callaghan Mortuary,3833 East Avenue in Livermore, CA. Immediately after the service we welcome all of her family and friends to attend her celebration of life reception that will be held at her family's home located at 603 Canterbury Avenue in Livermore, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
