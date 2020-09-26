Sharon Eileen (Behrens) RaySeptember 7, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CASharon Eileen (Behrens) Ray died at the age of 78 due to lung cancer at her home in Brentwood, CA. on 9/7/2020.Sharon loved being a homemaker and cook and she loved hosting family gatherings. She will be remembered by her family and the members of her churches, Trinity Lutheran in Gardnerville, NV, First Lutheran in Concord, CA and Resurrection Ministries in Brentwood, CA.Sharon's passion & love for God and her desire to bring people to Christ and further their understanding of God's grace led her to start and lead many Bible Studies, earlier in Nevada and later, at Resurrection Ministries in Brentwood, CA. Sharon's other passion continued to be painting in acrylics. Being inspired by God's creation, she especially liked to paint landscapes.Sharon is survived by husband, Chuck Ray, daughter Michelle Campbell of Denver, CO and grandchildren, Conner of San Gabriel, CA and Alaina of Denver, CO. She is survived by siblings, Tessa Haley of Bremerton, WA, Brenda Behrens of Pasadena, CA and Bret Behrens of Comox, BC, Canada.Due to Covid19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Consider supporting Hospice East Bay.