Sharon Kamrud

December 11, 1938 - March 24, 2019

Antioch, Ca and Westhope, ND

Sharon Evonne Kamrud, age 80 of Westhope, North Dakota and Antioch, California passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Sharon fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. It was with the loving care of her five children that she passed peacefully and comfortably in her home. Sharon was born December 11, 1938 in Landa, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Emmard and Stella Rice. She graduated from Landa High School in 1956 and attended Minot State Teachers College. Sharon held various jobs throughout her life. She also owned Sharon's Arts and Crafts in Bottineau, N.D. Sharon was an avid collector of all kinds of "treasures." She had a particular love for porcelain dolls and watching the Golden State Warriors. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kimberly; sons, Steven, David, Gregory, and Daniel (Danielle); Stepchildren, Shelly, Veronica, and Kent; grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicholas, Cody, Sarandon, and Lukas; Great Grandchildren, Julian, Christian, Brooklyn, and Eliana; Sisters, Valerie Dahl (Bill) and Myrna Smith (Ken); sister in law JoAnn Rice and many nieces and nephews. Sharon will be joining her parents and brother (Dale Rice) in the heavenly kingdom.

A celebration of life will be held at Smiths Landing Restaurant located at 1 Marina Plaza, Antioch, CA. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11:30 am.





