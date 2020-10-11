Sharon (Follett) Koshak
May 5, 1950 - September 27, 2020
Resident of San Ramon, CA
Sharon Koshak former resident of Danville and resident of San Ramon passed away peacefully on September 27 after a long battle with both cancer and frontotemporal dementia. Sharon was a fantastic wife and mother. She was married to her husband Jim for 45 years. They raised two children, Michael and Krissy. Sharon adored her kids and was always there for them supporting their efforts in school and into their adulthood. She was Jim's true partner in life navigating many wonderful moments with family, friends, careers and multiple moves. She was always positive, humble but yet an achiever. Her focus never wavered from what is best for her family. Sharon was a successful businesswoman working for Unisys in her earlier years. She was one of the highest-ranking women in the company when she made what to her was the most important decision and lifelong dream. She left to start a family and be a full time mom. Sharon levered her experience and abilities into volunteering extensively in the local school system and church. She served on countless committees in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. But her true love was always family and friends. She was always there for you if you needed her. She was a totally selfless person who had many friends. She was the rock for the family and the love of his life for Jim. There is a huge hole in the Koshak and Follett families.
Sharon was born in Oak Park,Il. to Harry and Helen Follet. She grew up in Glen Ellyn, Il. She graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She had three brothers, Dick(Kathy), Tom (Gunilla) and Bob (Mary Pat). She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother Dick. She is survived by her Husband Jim, son Michael, Daughter Krissy, brothers Tom and Bob and numerous nieces and nephews as well as her brothers and sisters in-laws.
Due to the pandemic a private family service was held on Oct. 7. The family wishes that donations be made to either the Grand Multiple Myeloma Translational Initiative at UCSF or the UCSF Neurology Department Frontotemporal Dementia initiatives (makeagift.ucsf.edu/ftd
). Please feel free to visit Legacy.com
to express your condolences. View the online memorial for Sharon (Follett) Koshak