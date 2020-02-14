|
|
Sharon L. Horgan
December 16, 1958 – January 20, 2020
Castro Valley
Sharon Horgan was a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area for over 35 years and raised her family in Castro Valley. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from UC Berkeley. Her career spanned 30 years, with the last 13 years in the Biology Department at California State University East Bay. She was especially proud of the local science fairs she supported and the students she helped enter the fields of biology, microbiology and nursing. Sharon's love of gardening spread beauty and joy wherever she planted a seed or harvested a bountiful vegetable garden. She was a member of the California Native Plants Society, and taught classes on native planting that support butterfly and bee populations.
Sharon died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by family and dear friends. She was the loving wife of Michael Horgan and mother of Terence Horgan, who was her pride and joy.
No words can describe our sadness at her passing. Sharon fought cancer the same way she lived life: with stoic determination, humor, and courage. Her commitment to family and friends is her greatest legacy.
Please, no flowers. Donations can be made in Sharon's name to the , the , or to the .
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Rest in peace, Sharon. Your love, friendship and happy laugh will be forever missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020