Sharon Louise Xavier de Sousa
September 19, 1948 - October 27, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Sharon Louise Xavier de Sousa died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on October 27, 2019 after a 7 year battle with cancer.
Sharon was born to Walter and Louise Xavier in Berkeley, California. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers Gary Walter (54), and Richard David (6 months). She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John C. de Sousa, their children Marc (Erica), and Bettina Louise, siblings John Michael (Debbie) Xavier, Jane Xavier (Gregory) Dougherty and many godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sharon was a true life long learner. She received a degree in Psychology from Holy Names University in Oakland, and a teaching credential from California State University at East Bay. She later went back to obtain an AA in Art and Interior Design. She then returned to college for a Masters in Liturgical Music from Santa Clara University.
Sharon had a rich and prolific musical career. She sang in numerous choirs throughout the Bay Area, including the Ohlone Community Choral, the San Jose Symphonic Choir, the Our Lady of Guadalupe Choir, and the Deo Gloria Choir, which she formed and led for the past 18 years at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. She also served as the Music Director at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A highlight for Sharon was performing for Saint Pope John Paul II while on a musical pilgrimage to Rome.
Sharon loved playing music with her family as well. She grew up in a musical household. Family parties always included music. She carried on that tradition in her own family. She instilled knowledge and appreciation of music in her kids and made sure that they got a musical education and knew how to play multiple instruments proficiently. She delighted in having family sing alongs. She and her family all played and sang beautifully together and Sharon treasured these musical moments.
Sharon was very active in her community. She served as President for the Fremont Symphony Guild, Music for Minors II, and for the PFSA (Portuguese Fraternal Council of America) Fremont Council #17. She and her husband John were dedicated Rotarians and traveled all over the world attending Rotary conventions. Sharon found great personal fulfillment in being an ambassador for Nuskin's Nourish the Children Program.
Sharon made many new friends through all her singing and involvement in Fremont. And Sharon was social! She brought people together for celebrations of all kinds. She loved to throw parties and to attend social events. She enjoyed a vibrant social calendar.
Sharon was very loving to her family. Sharon, her husband John, and daughter Bettina cared for Sharon's Mother, Louise, for 18 years before her passing. Sharon reached out and gathered extended family. It was very important to her to get the family together. She and John graciously hosted many memorable family gatherings.
Sharon was ambitious. She took on management and development of many projects. She recently led the way to getting her grandfather's building in downtown Danville renovated and designated as a historical landmark. She fought hard, presenting to city council to get her planned Lake Donner house approved to be built. She could be a fierce adversary when she needed to stand her ground. And she had a competitive spirit that made her a worthy opponent in games—which she enjoyed very much, especially dominos and sueca.
Although cut short by cancer, Sharon led a full life and she leaves a legacy of love, music, and profound faith. She loved her family more than anything and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by many, many people.
Vigil and Rosary: Tuesday, November 5, 6:30 p.m. at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd. Fremont.
Funeral Mass: Wednesday November 6, 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 41933 Blacow Road, Fremont. Private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Jose Symphonic Choir, 1100 Shasta Ave. San Jose CA 95126 or to Rotary Polio Plus, or to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019