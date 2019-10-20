Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
3 Crosses Church
Sharon Mainer


1947 - 2019
Sharon Mainer Obituary
Sharon Mainer
Jan. 26, 1947 - Oct. 7, 2019
Castro Valley
Sharon Jo Mainer, known to her family as Sissey, 72, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. Her memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 3 Crosses Church at 11am.
Sharon was an accountant for Nabisco and Pepsico. After retiring, she honed her artistic skills with flair.
Sharon loved to travel, cruising to Alaska, making multiple trips to Mexico and fulfilling her dream by going to Paris.
She was very committed to her faith and her church.
Sissey was a beloved aunt.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Tyler, brother-in-law, Charles Tyler, her nieces and nephews, Denise Olsen, Joseph Tyler, Jeremy Tyler, Kristin DeSilva and her friend of 60 years Nancy Warbasse.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
