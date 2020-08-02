Sharon Marie HeckmannApril 1, 1942 - July 19, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CASharon Marie Heckmann passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was 78. Fondly known as Nana, she was our family matriarch, and she was an inspiration to all who witnessed her heroic medical battles. She was born in San Francisco to the late Ralph and Bernice Heckmann and was sister to Thomas Heckmann. A resident of the Bay Area most of her life, she spent her entire career with Ma Bell, retiring from AT&T after successfully working her way up the ladder over several decades. She was known for her dry wit, incredible attention to detail, strong work ethic and fortitude. She was independent, colorful and had a knack for telling it like it is. She had a soft spot for dogs in need of a home and rescued many lucky pups during her journey. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cheering for her Niners, playing a mean game of Scrabble and combining sequins and animal prints with happiness and grace. Her life's greatest joy was her family. She adored her daughter and best friend, Lee Ann Livingston, and took extreme pride in her grandsons Christopher, Robert and William Livingston. She treasured cheering for them in life, always challenging them to dig deep and work hard. She was revered and will be deeply missed, and the holidays will never be the same without her legendary deviled eggs. She was a believer. She was unwavering. She was fearless. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Piyush Srivastava of Kaiser Walnut Creek Oncology for his graceful, intuitive care. If desired, please make any gifts or donations in her memory to Animal Rescue Foundation (A.R.F.) of Walnut Creek.