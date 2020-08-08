Sharon PimentelApril 1, 1938 - July 30, 2020Resident of Concord, CASharon Elaine Pimentel passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications from dementia at the age of 82. Even through the challenges of the disease she continued to recognize and know those close to her. Sharon attended Mt. Diablo High School where she met the love of her life, Daniel J. Pimentel, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his passing last September. Sharon loved being a wife and mother, which gave her many opportunities to share her loving ways with family and many friends who were accepted and loved as family. Sharon enjoyed this extended family in all of the traditional ways, as well as those that were a part of her and Dan's car hobbies. Sharon's loving friendship showed through while she cared for and supported all of those around her, and we all enjoyed watching her sometimes cut loose and get 'a little raunchy,' something she proudly proclaimed of herself. Sharon opened her heart to everyone and leaves behind a very large tight-knit village. Sharon worked as a medical assistant for most of her career. Sharon spent the last almost 2 years being well cared for at a home care facility where she was kept comfortable and able to spend countless precious moments with visits from many of those same 'family' members. She continued to maintain her wonderful sense of humor while showing great strength and a positive attitude. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Dan Pimentel, parents William C. & LoDee Johnson, and brother William M. Johnson. Sharon leaves behind daughter Kathy Elder (Jim), son David Pimentel (Teri), grandchildren Danielle & Garrett Jackman, Courtney (Elder) Mullins, Bre Elder, Anne & Daniel Pimentel, CJ & Megan Ratzsch, brothers Nyles M. Johnson, William C. Johnson Jr., and sister Carolyn Flori, A celebration of life is not planned at the present time due to Covid-19. Contributions may be made in memory of Sharon to Hospice of the East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.