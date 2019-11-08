Home

Sharon Schultz Davidson
Resident of Syracuse, NE
Sharon Schultz Davidson, age 76, died 10/31/2019. Preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Schultz, and second husband, Glen Davidson. Survived by her children, Bryan Schultz of Danville, CA and Lesley Schultz (Andrew Biehl) of Omaha, NE; granddaughters, Leeah Neary Schultz and Grace Lowndes; and sister Laurie (Dennis) Rambo of Knoxville, TN.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019
