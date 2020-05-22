Sharon Wells BankerResident of PiedmontSharon Wells Banker, widow of William Halsey Banker, died at home in Piedmont, CA on April 23, 2020 at age 96. Sharon was born on June 5, 1923 in San Francisco, CA to Claire Carter Wells and Stiles S. Wells. In 1926 the family moved to Piedmont. Sharon graduated from Piedmont High School in 1941 and the University of California, Berkeley in January 1944.She lived and worked in San Francisco and Mexico City before embarking on a 30-year career as a Congressional Staff member in Washington, DC. Sharon worked for several Members of the US House of Representatives beginning with John Allen, Republican Congressman from Oakland, CA and ending her years on The Hill as an assistant to US Representative Barber Conable, Republican from New York. While in DC, Sharon also served as an "ambassador" from Piedmont welcoming Piedmont friends and the children of friends. Sharon loved to share Capitol Hill and life in DC with visitors from home.In 1986 when Ronald Reagan appointed Mr. Conable to the presidency of the World Bank, Sharon chose to retire and return home to Piedmont. On April 30, 1994 Sharon married her old friend and neighbor, widower William H. Banker (Corinne). Instantly Sharon acquired a large extended family. She was a good sport even inviting two of Bill's then 18-year old granddaughters to accompany the newlyweds on a trip to Europe. Together Sharon and Bill enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, gardening and spending time at their home in Carmel where Bill was a member of the Cypress Point Club. Sharon was active in the Town & Country Club of San Francisco, the Sulgrave Club in Washington, DC, and the Colonial Dames of America. She was a member of the Junior League and Pi Beta Phi. She often could be found playing bridge at Claremont Country Club in Oakland.Well into her 90s, Sharon continued to volunteer at the White Elephant Sale to benefit the Oakland Museum of California. An avid Anglophile, Sharon loved all things English. England was her favorite travel destination. She made many trips to England before her marriage and returned multiple times with Bill. She read widely, but especially enjoyed English history. Sunday nights were spent watching PBS documentaries and British television series.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Stiles Wells, and her husband, Bill (d. 2007). She is survived by her brother Carter Wells of Lafayette, CA, her nephew, Bradley Wells (Betsy), her niece Mary Wells Minsk (David) and great nieces and nephews Evan, Samantha and Aaron Minsk and Wilder and Mae Burris-Wells. She also is survived by her step-children, Carolyn Banker Cresswell (George), William H. Banker, Jr. (Susan) and Anne Banker Trotter (Tracy). Sharon was a loyal friend and will be missed by her surviving "oldpals" and younger friends she mentored during her career.A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.