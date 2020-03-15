|
Sheila Doonan
Resident of Concord
Sheila Doonan, 88, entered into rest on March 10, 2020 in Concord; born in Ireland on October 19, 1931 to Patrick and Mary (Finnegan) Doonan. Sheila taught 2nd grade at Saint Lawrence O'Toole Elementary School in Oakland for over 40 years. A member of St. Agnes Parish. She was involved in church events and would always call friends to let them know that the Pope was on television. She enjoyed traveling to Ireland, England and especially Reno. Sheila loved taking care of stray animals, especially cats. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sheila is survived by her sister Helen and many nephews and nieces in Ireland and England.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave., Concord, CA 94519. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020