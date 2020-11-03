1/1
Sheila Griffin Whiteman
1959 - 2020

Sheila Griffin Whiteman
June 2, 1959 - October 21, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Beloved wife and mother passed away October 21, 2020 at the age of 61 at her home in Alamo after a long and courageous battle with glioblastoma, with her final days surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Norman Whiteman, two children, Andrew and Elizabeth Whiteman, and six siblings, Maureen Ricketts, Kathy Dorsa (Keith), Thomas Griffin, Jr. (Michele), Ellie Powers (Mark), Terry Griffin (Michelle) and Timothy Griffin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Eileen Griffin. She was born in San Jose and was a resident of Alamo and Danville for 28 years.
Sheila was a graduate of Presentation High School and Santa Clara University where she received her degree in finance in 1981. She went on to work in accounting roles for pharmaceutical and technology companies. She was an active member of the St. Isidore Church community in Danville and was a supporter of many Catholic causes and organizations. Sheila was an incredible mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend who dedicated her life to her Catholic faith and family.
Due to unprecedented times, a private Funeral Mass and Committal will be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church and Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4. For those who wish to join the service through a live stream link, please send a request to SheilaWhitemanMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa at www.loavesfishescc.org or the UCSF Brain Tumor Center at braintumorcenter.ucsf.edu/make-gift.


View the online memorial for Sheila Griffin Whiteman



Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
