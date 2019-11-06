|
|
Sheila Jaime Mansapit
May 8, 1962 – October 26, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Sheila will always be remembered by her beautiful smile, laughter and warm heart. If you knew her, then you knew that her love for music and dancing made her the life of the party.
Sheila was born May 8, 1962 in Oakland, California and raised in Pittsburg. She grew up in Parkside with her parents Emilio and Evelyn Jaime along with her two siblings Darryl and Annabell. On October 20, 1979 she married her high school sweetheart Richard Masinas Mansapit, Sr. and had three children, Rick Jr., Renee and Joseph. Over the years her family grew and she was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Lola, Sister, Daughter, Auntie and Godmother.
Family and friends are invited to the Visitation and Rosary, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel, 2295 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, California 94565. Mass will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the World Church, 3155 Winterbrook Dr., Bay Point, CA 94565. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E 18th St, Antioch, CA.
View the online memorial for Sheila Jaime Mansapit
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019