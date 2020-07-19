Sheila M. Nichols
Dec. 3, 1934 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Concord
Sheila was born in White Plains, New York to the late David and Dorothy Molloy, and passed away at home, surrounded by her family following a 1 1/2 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Robert Nichols, daughter, Jacqueline Andersen, and three grandchildren, Christopher, Miranda, and Jillian, as well as stepchildren John and Jennifer Nichols. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Patti Molloy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sheila graduated from the College of New Rochelle, and came out to California around 1960. When her daughter Jacqueline came into her life a few years later, she was overjoyed to become a mother. Her family was the light of her life.
She became an elementary school teacher, first teaching in Oakley, and then taught over 25 years in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, including at Gregory Gardens, Rio Vista, and Valle Verde. She loved teaching and always had vibrant and lively classrooms. Teaching gave her the summers off to spend with her family, and as a boat owner, included many camping trips with water skiing, camp cooking, and roasting marshmallows.
Sheila was a strong, progressive woman who met the challenges and joys of being both a working and single mother, as well as step-mother. She was a fierce advocate for her children and grandchildren, as well as a fun, creative, and involved grandma. Education was a big priority for her and she played an important role in her daughter's and grandchildren's success in earning their degrees.
Her smile, laughter, and spirit of adventure brought her many lasting relationships, most importantly, the love of her life, Bob. Married in 1987, they enjoyed gardening at home together, trips to Hawaii, England, Wales, Scotland, Mexico, Canada, and Italy, and taking piano lessons from their daughter. Family getaways to Worldmark in Angels Camp were also an important part of their lives, as were the many gatherings with the grandkids and others in their home.
Following her retirement, she began a new career as a yoga and meditation teacher, following the principles of Parmahansa Yogananda, founder of the Self-Realization Fellowship. She hosted classes and meditations in her home, followed by wonderful potluck meals. This community led to trips to India, and retreats in Grass Valley and Encinitas, as well as involvement in the Los Altos, Berkeley, and her own Concord fellowships. Her dedication led to her becoming an Ananda minister, and her spiritual study and devotion was a great source of strength for her.
Her dynamic, generous, and powerful spirit will be missed by many.
A private service was held at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette. Donations in her honor can be made to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation, www.myeloma.org
A private service was held at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette. Donations in her honor can be made to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation, www.myeloma.org. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date when the world is safer. She remains Forever in our Hearts.