Sheila N. Wong
Nov. 19, 1942 - Nov. 26, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Sheila passed away on November 26, 2019, at the age of 77. The world will miss her ever-present smile and aloha spirit. Beloved wife of Jackie Wong. Survived by her children Michelle (Erik)and Randy (Mindy), grandchildren Mia, Zoe and Ryan, great-grandchild Barrett and sister Louella. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue at P.O Box 1699 Loomis, CA 95650. Private family services will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019