Sheila WanderNovember 23, 1936 - June 18, 2020Resident of Oakland, CASheila was born to Fannie and Max Wander in the Bronx, NYC, arriving five years after her brother Stanley. When Sheila was four years old, Fannie died of cancer. Sheila grew up in the home of her father and her step-mother Rose.An extremely bright and curious child, Sheila loved books from her earliest school days. She graduated from City College (later part of the City University of New York) with a major in English, and then fulfilled her long-held dream of traveling extensively. Her adventures included learning to use a gun on an Israeli kibbutz and working as an extra on European movie sets. On her return to the U.S., she went to Berkeley to earn a Master's degree in English at the University of California, and then joined the English Department faculty at Contra Costa College.In 1976, Sheila suddenly and completely lost her hearing. The loss of music and of fast-moving conversation made sudden deafness especially wrenching. Nonetheless, within a few months, she learned sign language. With the support of interpreters, Sheila continued to teach until her retirement in 2002. Throughout her career, she brought literature to life and expanded her students' minds in ways they never would have imagined.In partial compensation for her loss of music, Sheila intensified her focus on visual art. She relished beauty in museums, films, parks, and her own garden. Always interested in food, she used her discerning palate to create signature recipes and to savor meals in well-reviewed restaurants.Sometimes described as a force of nature, Sheila had strong opinions, intense feelings, and a forthright delivery style. All who knew her will remember her powerful intellect, artistic sensibility, dark humor, and deep concern for those she loved and for the world.Sheila is mourned by her cousins Eleanor and Sidney Greenfield of New York, Suzanne Greenfield of Washington DC, and her friends from the Bay Area, including: Marie Bolten and Gia Esquivel; Barbara, Daniel, and Nicola Cohen; Tom Counts; Annie Edlunger and Andrew Lowery; Claire Feigelman; Fara Goodarzi; Tom Horton; Helen Luey; Rolando Montecalvo; Elsa Ortiz; Erika Tinoco; and Michael Velez. Contributions in her memory may be made to PBS, Compassion & Choices, International Rescue Committee, or Committee to Protect Journalists.