Sheldon R. Steckel


1924 - 2020
Sheldon R. Steckel Obituary
Sheldon R. Steckel
Resident of Walnut Creek and The Reutlinger, Danville. Born May 8, 1924 in New York City. Died Feb. 26, 2020. Combat Veteran European Theatre WWII, BA Indiana University, MBA Cal Berkeley. Retailer, Manufacturers' Rep. Docent Living Desert, Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Steckel, father to Stacey Steckel Diaz (Steven), Casey Steckel (Danielle), Shannon Steckel. Stepfather to Stephen Wood (Cindy). Grandfather to Adam Diaz, Jason Diaz, Amanda Diaz, Curtis Steckel, Cameron Steckel, Kyle Wood. Great-grandfather to Desmond Steckel, Sophia Steckel.
Private Services. Donations can be made in his memory to The Friendship Circle, Pittsburgh, PA (FCPGH.ORG).


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020
