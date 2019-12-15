|
Shelley Griffin
Aug. 12, 1943 - Dec. 6, 2019
Madison, WI
Shelley Ruth Griffin, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed into eternal life on December 6, 2019 at UW Hospital due to complications from a major stroke. She was born in Houston, TX to George Howard and Mabelle (Ferney) Sheffield on August 12, 1943, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, TX in 1961.
Born and raised in a refinery town on the outskirts of Houston, in her early 20s she settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. She met her husband Jim at First Baptist Church of San Francisco, married him a few months later, and with him raised their family--first in Daly City, and then for 40 years in Martinez (ironically within 500 feet of a refinery). A stroke in 2017 prompted her final move to Madison to be near family here. She was a member of many churches during her time in the Bay Area--most extensively First Covenant Church in San Francisco, First Covenant Church Oakland, and Valley Bible Church in Hercules.
Shelley's prayerful relationship with Jesus was the center of her life. She shared this relationship lovingly and regularly with others, and it motivated her to lead many Bible studies and to open up her home to friends and family in need of a home or a place of rest and good company. This same relationship with Jesus also sustained her through a series of painful losses in recent years. Shelley was a committed mother who raised both of her sons in the love of the Lord and supported them in their many professional, creative and athletic endeavors, even into their adult years. She devotedly, patiently cared for her husband Jim as he suffered through Alzheimer's during the last several years of his life. They had been married for nearly 49 years when he passed away in 2016. She playfully, warmly embraced her role as grandmother, though all of her grandchildren lived hundreds of miles away from her until her move to Madison. She was a loving mentor and encourager to many women, whose lives now reflect and pass on her love for them. She inspired many and was loved by many. She will be deeply missed
A gifted sketch artist and painter, she specialized in creating beautiful acrylic depictions of nature and landscape photos. She also joined the desktop publishing revolution in its early years, operating her own graphic design business out of her home using an early version of the Macintosh computer. She operated an in-home daycare for many years, and also held long-time positions at Pillsbury's Office Products in Walnut Creek, and Kinko's in Pleasant Hill. She had tastes for chocolate, silly humor, colorful fashion, road trips and other adventures of many kinds (including skydiving over Oahu and the Central California coast in her later years).
She was preceded in death by her husband James Edgar Griffin, her youngest son James Quentin Griffin, her brother George Quentin Sheffield, and her parents. She is survived by her eldest son, Glenn (Melissa) Griffin of Madison, WI; grandchildren Lillian Grace Griffin, Matthew James Griffin and Ruth Renee Griffin of Madison and Anya Keeleigh Griffin of Tempe, AZ; her brother Howard Paul (Rachel) Sheffield of Kailua, HI; sister-in-law Pam Sheffield of Flatonia, TX; several nieces and one nephew. .
The family wishes to thank the staff of UW Health University Hospital in Madison for their excellent, compassionate care for Shelley in the days following her stroke.
A memorial service for Shelley will be held in the Bay Area early next year. Arrangements for this service are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bay Area Rescue Mission, The Jesus Film Project or InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019