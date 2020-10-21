1/1
Shelly Gable
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelly Gable
May 4, 1962 - October 9, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Shelly Kimberly Gable passed away October 9, 2020 at her home in Alameda after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with her final days surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 4, 1962 and is survived by her daughter Samantha and mother Sherry Gable. She was preceded in death by her father Jim Gable. She is also survived by her extended family Skyla, Shepherd, George and Simco, and took with her memories of Pasha, Asta, Sasha and Synta.
Shelly received her BA in Finance in 1984, graduating magna cum laude from Iowa State University. She went on to get her MBA at the University of Iowa, and after graduating moved to California where she later obtained her license to practice public accounting. She worked for several accounting and real estate development firms before starting her own accounting business.
To know Shelly was to know an amazing mother, daughter, friend, and philanthropist. She met every challenge and lived life to its fullest, from raising her daughter, running her own business, traveling the world, and giving much of her life and love to the animals of Alameda.
A private service will be held at Greer Family Mortuary in Alameda on October 23 at 3:30pm. For those who wish to join the service through a live stream link, please send a request to ShellyGableMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) at alamedaanimalshelter.org to continue her legacy of creating a more humane world for animals and people. Donations can also be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org whose mission is to find a cure and provided Shelly much support while she battled the disease.
Greer Family Mortuary
Alameda, Calfornia


View the online memorial for Shelly Gable

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
03:30 PM
Greer Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved