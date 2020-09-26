1/1
Shelly Stevens
1985 - 2020
Shelly Suzanne Stevens
July 19, 1985 - September 5, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Our wonderful daughter, Shelly Stevens, 35, died as she was walking on September 5th, the result of a hit and run.
Shelly was a wonderful vivacious young woman whose life was tragically cut short. During her short life she graduated CSU Hayward and worked as a Special Ed teacher in the East Bay. At the time of her death she was studying to work as a life coach to help others deal with life issues with which she had dealt with. Supportive, loving, caring, warm and compassionate were a few of the comments written by her many friends. Shelly successfully defeated cancer enduring grueling treatment and painful therapies. She loved adventure including sky diving, visiting the Peruvian jungles and soccer. The amazing thing about Shelly was how many people loved her and how deeply she is already missed.
She is survived by: mother and step father, David and Jean Bernstein, father and step mother, Charles and Carolyn Stevens, sister, Aliza Weichler (Chuck), brother, Aaron Stevens (Catalina), step sister, Marnie Shapiro (Aaron), step brother, Scott Bernstein (Myra), half sister, Crissie Stevens, Aunt and Uncle, Bob & Fern Bernstein, Aunt, Marcia Brooks and many cousins. Her dog Miracle, who she adored, saved her life as well as she saved Miracle's life. Miracle still grieves.
Due to Covid-19 a small family service will be held and will be available online. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to any animal rescue society.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
