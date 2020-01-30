|
Sherman Elroy Moorhead
November 14, 1944 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Hercules
Sherman Elroy Moorhead, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020. Born in Orem, Utah on November 14,1944, he was the firstborn child of Sherman and Violet Moorhead. He was the eldest of six children and spent most of his childhood in West Palm Beach, Florida. He attended Florida Atlanta University majoring in math but was drafted in his senior year. Choosing to enlist in the Air Force he found himself assigned to Travis Air Force Base in California where he was trained and excelled in computer programming. After leaving the Air Force he went to work for Burroughs Corporation as a computer programmer. He continued his education in computer science at Sacramento State eventually working as a systems analyst for CSAA in San Francisco for 30 years.
Sherm married his wife Karen in 1975, and they resided in Vacaville before moving to Hercules in 1985. He has one son Keir (Lynette) and one grandchild,Van. Sherm was an avid bridge player spending many happy hours of his retirement playing cards at the Pinole Senior Center. He was a voracious reader and frequented the library for books to read to his young grandson. He enjoyed tent camping with family every summer in the Trinity Alps.
Sherman was a long-time Lutheran and active member of and Shepherd of the Hills (Vacaville) and St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Hope Lutheran Church (El Sobrante) where he held the offices of president of the congregation, treasurer, council member,and building committee member. He was committed to serving the hungry and homeless, and supported and served faithfully at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program Souper Center. Sherm was a gentle and kind man who welcomed and befriended people wherever he was. He dearly loved his family and family life, friends, and delighted in his grandson Van.
Sherm is preceded in death by his parents,his brothers Ron and Jerry Moorhead, and sister Karen Moorhead. He is survived by his wife Karen, his son Keir, daughter-in-law Lynette, and his grandson Van; brother Brion Moorhead; sister Bonnie Wilburn (Gary), and sisters-in-law Debby Moorhead and Kathy Martinson; brother-in-law Stan Martinson; nieces Cara Martinson, Shelley Fayles, Hope Moorhead, and Crystal Thurmond; and nephews Jeremy Martinson, Kenton Moorhead, and Manuel Fundora.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 2830 May Road, El Sobrante. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (Richmond) or to Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020