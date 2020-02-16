|
|
Sherril Spellman
July 9, 1935 - Feb. 7, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Sherril Steinman Spellman, a voracious reader, avid traveler, creative spirit and adoring mother and grandmother, died February 7, 2019, in Princeville, Hawaii, while visiting her daughter. Sherril, the daughter of Helen Leis Steinman and Herman C. Steinman, was born July 9, 1935, in Salt Lake City, UT. She grew up in Boise, Idaho, graduating from Boise High School in 1953. She went to Brigham Young University for a year before transferring to UC Berkeley, where she graduated with an English degree in 1957 and joined Alpha Delta Pi. She worked as a waitress at a Swiss restaurant in Lake Tahoe one summer and met her future husband, Martin Spellman, at Sunnyside resort.
Sherril and Marty married in 1956 and moved to Bremerhaven, Germany, where Marty was an army captain and Sherrill taught kindergarten at the base school. She traveled all over Europe with Marty and bought the family's stylish Danish teak furniture on a trip to Copenhagen. Sherril stopped teaching when her daughter Shannon was born and the family returned in 1962 to the Bay Area, where sons Patrick and Peter were born. The family moved to Fremont in 1966 and settled in an 1892 Victorian farmhouse that became the center of 1970s art exploration. Sherril and her friends did tie-dye, macramé, decoupage and knitting. Sherril had a giant loom in her bedroom and was an early devotee of yoga, impressing her kids' friends with headstands. Always a literature lover, Sherril read to her children every night and went on to get a master's degree in Library Science from San Jose State. She worked as a children's librarian at Hayward Public Library and Winton Middle School. She loved reading to her grandsons and sharing book ideas.
Sherril became a Master Gardener, worked as a docent at Filoli in Woodside and tended the roses in her expansive garden. She was involved with AAUW, was in three book clubs, two bridge groups and loved art, movies, theater, opera and ballet. Sherril began visiting Maine every summer in 1992, exploring flea markets, antique shops and lobster roll establishments. She loved exploring the coast, driving to Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, and having visitors come "leaf peeping."
Sherril traveled the world with Marty and her children and was an intrepid traveler to the end, walking on the Great Wall of China and standing for hours to watch her children finish the Great Wall marathon just months before she died. She was excited to see China again, since her last visit was when the country just started opening up to tourists in 1980. In the fall, before she died, she visited Copenhagen and insisted on taking the bus and Metro to explore the city, and climbed the four flights to her Danish apartment with no complaints.
Twenty years ago, Sherril joined the Memory Lane antique co-op. where she found an excuse for her antique collecting. Unique ink wells, oyster plates, silhouette art and the occasional taxidermy came from her Maine explorations and landed in downtown Niles at her shop. Sherril bought herself a full-size antique carousel pig and inadvertently started a collection that lasted the rest of her life. The family distributed Sherril's pigs at a celebration of her life last July in Fremont.
Sherril's husband Marty died Feb. 10, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Derby, her daughter Shannon Spellman and her husband Joel Cantor, her son Patrick Spellman and his wife Wendy, and son Peter Spellman and his partner Anthony Spivey. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jake, Dylan, Elliot and Cooper Cantor and Bowen and Jack Spellman.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020