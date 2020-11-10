Sherry HarlanMarch 10, 1954 - October 28, 2020Resident of Petaluma, CAOur beloved Sherry Harlan, partner, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Born in Albany, California on March 10, 1954, Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Clancy Harlan. She is survived by her life partner, Rich Duvall; sisters Linda Harlan Sheppard, Cindy Harlan Birss and husband Richard Birss; nephews Ryan Harlan Birss and wife Courtney Birss, Ross Harlan Sheppard, Colton Harlan Birss and wife Alysha Birss, Tyler Harlan Birss, Justin Harlan Sheppard and fiancée Nao Fujiwara; great nephew and nieces Harlan Mitchell Birss, Ruby Harlan Birss, Rorrie Belle Webber and Abbie Ray Webber.Sherry was much loved in life and blessed with a heart larger than the moon and wider than the sea. Her basket of friends and family overflowed with cherished relationships throughout the years. She was passionately close and loyal to her parents, sisters and nephews and was lovingly devoted to her partner, Rich. Sherry adored being an aunt and her nephews and nieces filled her life with joy and purpose. Her unwavering unconditional love and generosity for them knew no boundaries. This was made ever so clear each and every day of her life.Sherry had a long and wonderful career as Athletics Facilities Coordinator at the University of California, Berkeley. The most enjoyable part of this career was working with CAL Football. She was known to speak the phrase "Go Bears" (quite often) with keen enthusiasm to all those she encountered while going about her daily activities.Sherry taught us all how to be kinder, friendlier human beings. Her spirit lives within and around us all while her memory will rest in our hearts forever.Eternal peace to you, our dearest Sherry.In light of the covid pandemic the immediate family will have a private funeral and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, San Pablo, California. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.