Sherry Kaye Hockenbrock
September 1, 1947 - June 5, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Sherry Kaye Hockenbrock, 72, of Walnut Creek, California passed away suddenly on July 9th, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Sherry was born on September 1, 1947 in Danville, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Budd Raymond and Velma Jane (Turner) Wallize who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Lee Hockenbrock of Walnut Creek, California and a younger brother, Ronald Raymond Wallize who lives in Las Vegas.
Sherry grew up in Millerstown, Pennsylvania and attended Greenwood High School where she graduated in 1965. After graduation, she attended Kutztown University in PA where she graduated with a BS degree in English. She and Richard, who were childhood friends and high school classmates, were married on June 14th, 1969. They moved to Liverpool, NY where she began her career teaching elementary in the Liverpool School District for five years. Attending night school, she obtained a Master's degree in Curriculum & Teaching Instruction from the State University of New York at Cortland.
In 1978, Richard's job took them to Vernon Hills, Illinois where, as a gifted teacher, she was hired on the spot to teach 5th grade at Kildeer School in Long Grove, Illinois .
In 1984, they moved to Beaverton, Oregon where she put her teaching career on hold to care for her lovely aging mother, who was losing her eyesight. Thus, began her new career caring for her mother and volunteering with the National Federation of the Blind in Portland, Oregon. Sherry became so proficient at reading and writing braille that she was entrusted to convert many children's books to braille for the blind in Portland. Sherry's mother lost her battle with cancer in 1999, soon after the couple completed their final move to Walnut Creek where they have lived for the past 21 years.
Sherry loved life and could strike up a meaningful conversation with anyone, which is why she has so many devoted friends scattered across the country. In her passing, many friends and neighbors have written to Richard describing Sherry this way, "We will always remember Sherry's spunky spirit and forthright manner. Her kind heart and genuine concern of others was apparent in every interaction. We will particularly miss her sense of humor and cute smile that would appear when something amused her. She had an honest sarcasm in her voice that always let you know where she stood on things while being respectful of others. Sherry was a wonderful and loving person to the core."
A private graveside service will be held at the Riverview Cemetery in Millerstown, PA on July 17th. A celebration of life will be held sometime later in Walnut Creek, CA after COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at:http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Sherry_K_Hockenbrock
. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com View the online memorial for Sherry Kaye Hockenbrock