Sheryl "Sheri" L. Singewald

Resident of Castro Valley

Sheryl Louise Linzey Singewald, age 59 of Castro Valley, California, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Gregory John, her cherished mother Joanne F. Reno Linzey of Fremont, CA as well as her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeff Singewald & Pattie Dutra of Penn Valley, CA, her in-laws Bob & Barbara Preston of Yreak, CA and cousins around the U.S. Sheri was preceded in death by her loving father Charles A. Linzey.

A graduate of Mills College with a Bachelor's degree in English, Sheri loved to travel and had visited many places around the world including Japan, Australia, Africa, South America, Europe and the UK. She was both a Disney and Shakespeare aficionado, and enjoyed gourmet dining, cooking and attending country music festivals. A native of Washington, D.C., Sheri had resided in California since she was three years old. She is greatly mourned by her family and friends who will miss her wanderlust and love of life, miss her sense of humor and always lovingly remember Sheri and her trademark beautiful red hair.





