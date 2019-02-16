Shigeto Yoshimine

Nov. 9, 1926 - Feb. 4, 2019

Longtime resident of the Bay Area and Davis

Shig Yoshimine, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 4th. Preceded in death by his wife Asako. Survived by daughter Deborah and sons Michael and Kenneth (Tracy).

Shig was born and raised in Berkeley and moved to Richmond in 1951 after getting married. His passion for gardening led to jobs at The Claremont Hotel and City of El Cerrito. Shig and his family moved to Davis in 1973 after he accepted a job as superintendent of the Parks and Grounds Dept.

Shig had fond memories of playing basketball for the Berkeley Nissei Team in his younger years. He was a fan of the Giants, 49ers and Kings. He enjoyed drawing, painting and socializing with his wonderful neighbors. Shig continued to find joy while working in his yard that was filled with flowers, fruit trees and Japanese rock gardens.

Shig was a caring and thoughtful person and will be missed by family and friends. At his request, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito.





