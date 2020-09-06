Shirley Alice BeaudreauNovember 17, 1926 - August 28, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAShirley Alice Beaudreau (nee Erickson) entered peacefully into rest in the comfort of her own home on August 28, 2020, in Fremont, Ca. Born November 17, 1926, in Chicago, IL, she was 93 years old and a Fremont resident since 1962.Shirley was a kind, loving and supporting person to those around her which also include people she didn't know. She volunteered at Washington Hospital for 35+ years providing support to patients, their family and staff. Shirley never left a room without making friends.Upon Robert's graduation and birth of their 1st child, Mark, they moved to California for Robert's new employment opportunity. They settled at first in Richmond, then to the Fremont Mission Neighborhood. She welcomed Gregory and a new years later, Patricia into the world. Her children were number one in her life, providing a stable and loving home.Balance with flexibility, empathy and understanding were three key virtues Shirley lived by. She was always available with open arms to those around her.Shirley was the beloved wife to the late Robert Beaudreau. Loving mother to Mark Beaudreau of Nevada City, CA, and the late Gregory Beaudreau and Patricia Goold. She was also a grandmother to her dearest grandchildren, Jo Marie and Ty Beaudreau. Shirley will be deeply missed.A private service will be held at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels with interment to follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.