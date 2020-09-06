1/1
Shirley Alice Beaudreau
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Alice Beaudreau
November 17, 1926 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Shirley Alice Beaudreau (nee Erickson) entered peacefully into rest in the comfort of her own home on August 28, 2020, in Fremont, Ca. Born November 17, 1926, in Chicago, IL, she was 93 years old and a Fremont resident since 1962.
Shirley was a kind, loving and supporting person to those around her which also include people she didn't know. She volunteered at Washington Hospital for 35+ years providing support to patients, their family and staff. Shirley never left a room without making friends.
Upon Robert's graduation and birth of their 1st child, Mark, they moved to California for Robert's new employment opportunity. They settled at first in Richmond, then to the Fremont Mission Neighborhood. She welcomed Gregory and a new years later, Patricia into the world. Her children were number one in her life, providing a stable and loving home.
Balance with flexibility, empathy and understanding were three key virtues Shirley lived by. She was always available with open arms to those around her.
Shirley was the beloved wife to the late Robert Beaudreau. Loving mother to Mark Beaudreau of Nevada City, CA, and the late Gregory Beaudreau and Patricia Goold. She was also a grandmother to her dearest grandchildren, Jo Marie and Ty Beaudreau. Shirley will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels with interment to follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Shirley Alice Beaudreau



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved