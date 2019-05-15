|
Shirley Ann Irwin
Feb. 19, 1939 - May 3, 2019
Resident of Bay Point, CA
Shirley passed away peacefully at her son's home. Shirley fought a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her son's Robert Jr. and George, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Irwin Sr. and daughter's Darla and Christine. Service's will be held Monday, May 20th at 6:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church, 3578 Clayton Road, Concord. In lieu of flowers please donate to ARF.
Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2019