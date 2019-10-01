|
Shirley Ann McKinney
Mar. 21, 1935 - Sept. 18, 2019
Antioch, CA
She was born March 21,1935 in Oklahoma City, OK to Leonard & Vessie Mann (deceased).
Proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years Frank McKinney. She is survived by two sons Ron (Jennifer) and Rod McKinney, grandsons Ryan, Matt, Grant & Evan, granddaughter Caitlin, great grandkids Brayden, Radley, Finn and Leia.
Shirley graduated from Antioch High School in 1952 and worked for Credit Bureau, Bank of America and Dow Industrial Service.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, arts & crafts and her grandkids.
Service will be at Union Cemetery 11545 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, CA 94513 on Friday Oct. 4th at 11:00.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019