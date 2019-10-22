|
|
Shirley Buschke
June. 30, 1923 - Oct. 17, 2019
Resident of Newark
Born in Illinois, Shirley came to Newark at age 2 when her father started work at the Wedgewood stove foundry and factory. She has been a part of Newark for 94 years. She loved this little town and watched it grow. She raised her family and Howard "Doc" opened his dental practice here in town. They were married for nearly 71 years. She loved teaching and was the science teacher of thousands of Newark High students, as well as the Chair of the Science Department. She was tough but fair. She loved her community and was one of the original board members of Washington Township Hospital Development Corp. and served for 33 years. She was instrumental in bringing the Ohlone College campus to Newark. She was on the 1963 Citizens Advisory Committee that helped design the original City Hall building. She served on PTA, was a Scout den mother, and so much more. She was generous and giving. She loved cooking and gardening and had a longtime passion for jewelry making. She was a weekly Pilates enthusiast which kept her fit. She loved her family and will be missed by all! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in her memory.
View the online memorial for Shirley Buschke
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019