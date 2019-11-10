East Bay Times Obituaries
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Shirley Dildine


1937 - 2019
Nov 8, 1937 - Nov 4, 2019
Resident of Pinole & Concord
Shirley passed away in Concord at the age of 81. She was a professional musician who played piano, vibes, miramba, and upright bass for many years with bands, ensembles, as well as symphonies and also participated in shows and recordings. In her early years, Shirley performed with members of the Rat Pack. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick Dildine, mother Anne Teresa Price, and infant son Charles Austin Dildine. At her request private services will be held with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
