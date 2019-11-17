|
Shirley (Roque) Fernandez
July 27, 1935 - November 1, 2019
Resident of Livermore, CA
Shirley Fernandez passed away quietly and peacefully on Friday, November 1 at Summit Alta Bates Hospital in Oakland, CA with her immediate family at her side. Shirley ultimately lost her battle to chronic congestive heart failure complicated by coronary disease. She touched many lives with her infectious smile and laugh, and at the age of 84, she remained feisty, funny and thoughtful 'till the very end.
Shirley was born in the town of Wailuku on the island of Maui, Hawaii. At the age of seven, she successfully fought a two-year battle with polio that placed her in the hospital for an entire year. She eventually went on to graduate from Baldwin High School in 1954 where she was an athlete playing volleyball, softball and played on the school's varsity basketball team. Shortly after graduating high school Shirley moved to California where she held jobs at Sunshine Cookies and Continental Can before marrying Lionel Fernandez, her second grade classmate and husband of 50 years. Shirley spent her married years as a homemaker, or domestic engineer as she put it, raising her family of three. Shirley enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many activities, visiting with friends, gambling, sports, crafts and other family activities.
Shirley is survived by her loving children Lionel Fernandez Jr (Theresa) of San Ramon, Michael Fernandez of Livermore and Debbie Marzocco (Marty) of Pleasanton; and her grandchildren, Danielle and Cameron Fernandez of San Ramon and Myranda and Alyson Marzocco of Pleasanton. She is also survived by her brother Howard Roque of Pleasanton. Shirley always brightened the room; her friends and family will miss her immensely.
Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA where the family will hold a small, private ceremony.
Published in East Bay Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019