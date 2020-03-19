|
Shirley Fox
November 3, 1925 - February 24, 2020
Lafayette and Walnut Creek
A much-beloved wife and mother, Shirley Fox died of Alzheimer's disease on February 24th, 2020. She had turned 94 last November. Born to Wilson Brown Mutchler and Dora Charlotte Batker on a dairy farm in Fitchburg, just south of Madison, Wisconsin, on November 3, 1925, her mother insisted that she and her older sister Margaret would not have to milk cows. They attended a one room grade school but then went to West Side High in Madison and on to the University of Wisconsin. Shirley became an Occupational Therapist, working with special needs children in North Dakota and then in California. Her last job was with the We Care Center in Concord where she was Assistant Director until she retired in 1985.
Shirley met Willis (Bill) Kerns Pugh while he was pursuing a Master's Degree in Economics on the GI Bill at U. C. Berkeley and they were married on April 4, 1950 in Burlingame, California. Bill worked for the Navy as a Systems Analyst, first at the Great Lakes Naval Station and then at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. They had three sons; Jeffrey Alan Pugh, born April 4, 1954 and then twin sons; John Wilson Pugh and Howard Owen Pugh, born May 2, 1957 , while living in Grayslake, Illinois. The family then moved to California in 1962, living first in Concord and then in Benicia. Bill died on February 1, 1993 in Benicia.
Shirley was a people-person, making friends easily. She was also an artist (as reflected in her younger children) and an avid, skillful bridge player. In 1995 when her sister, Margaret Mutti, then living in Lafayette, invited her to a St. Perpetua's Church Senior Group outing to the wine country, she eagerly accepted. On the way there and back, she sat with Margaret's friend, Bechtel retiree Joseph Fox, and when they got off the bus he asked her if he could see her again. She replied, "I'd hoped you'd ask." Joe's wife, Betty Larkin, had died in 1992. They were married on August 3, 1996 at St. Perpetua's with all his six children and three grandchildren and her three sons and four grandchildren in attendance. They made some improvements to his house on Angelo Street in Lafayette and moved in shortly thereafter, a very happy couple who spent the next 20 years enjoying life together, interacting closely with both his and her children. After four years battling Alzheimer's at home with Joe, Shirley moved last August to Abraham Homes on Lommel Court and Joe moved into Byron Park, both in Walnut Creek.
Shirley was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her husband and her children (Howard predeceased her in 2019), their spouses - Donna Pierson Pugh, Annie Canfield Pugh and Ellen Romano and her grandchildren - James, Michael, Tim, Will, and great grandchild Elliott. She is also mourned by many friends; fellow reservoir walkers, bridge players, book club members, church goers, old Concord, Benicia and Lafayette neighbors and by all the Fox family. A memorial mass and reception will be held at St. Perpetua's Church after the COVID-19 virus epidemic subsides. Suggestions for contributions in Shirley's name are the We Care Center in Concord and St. Perpetua's Church in Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020