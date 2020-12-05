Shirley FreitasJune 23, 1947 - November 22, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAShirley was born in Tulare, CA and the family relocated to Martinez in 1952 where she has resided ever since.Shirley passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her beloved son, Wes Sylva, she is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Steve Freitas, her son, Kory Kingsley, grandchildren, Koryna and Kruz Kingsley, Courtney Perez and great grandson, Gabriel. She also leaves behind her brothers, Steve Gardner (Virginia), Stan Gardner (Nancy), sisters, Sandra Frese (David) and Debbie Medel (Steve).Shirley's greatest joy was spending time at large family gatherings, the bigger the gathering, the more enjoyment. She also really enjoyed the frequent trip to Reno, win or lose. Her love, laughter and wicked sense of humor will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time.