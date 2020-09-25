Shirley Helen GowSeptember 20, 1925 - September 12, 2020Resident of Alameda, CAShirl, as she preferred to be called, died peacefully, at home, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Gayle Gow and Jeanette Gow Meloy (Thomas) and her grandsons Joshua and Cody Meloy. Shirl was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Peggy and son Cameron.Shirl was born in Detroit, Michigan. She moved to Oakland, California in 1945 and met the love of her life, Harold Gow, on St. Patrick's Day in 1946. They married in October of that year. They had four children between 1948 and 1958. Harold and Shirley made Alameda their permanent home in 1965.Shirl devoted her life to family and friends. She was creative, curious, fun, and fun loving. A true "people-person", Shirl spent her lifetime perfecting the art of cultivating and maintaining friendships. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California on September 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the HISY Cancer Research Fund, 3905 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. For further information, please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).