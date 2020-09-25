1/
Shirley Helen Gow
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Helen Gow
September 20, 1925 - September 12, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Shirl, as she preferred to be called, died peacefully, at home, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Gayle Gow and Jeanette Gow Meloy (Thomas) and her grandsons Joshua and Cody Meloy. Shirl was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Peggy and son Cameron.
Shirl was born in Detroit, Michigan. She moved to Oakland, California in 1945 and met the love of her life, Harold Gow, on St. Patrick's Day in 1946. They married in October of that year. They had four children between 1948 and 1958. Harold and Shirley made Alameda their permanent home in 1965.
Shirl devoted her life to family and friends. She was creative, curious, fun, and fun loving. A true "people-person", Shirl spent her lifetime perfecting the art of cultivating and maintaining friendships. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California on September 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the HISY Cancer Research Fund, 3905 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. For further information, please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Shirley Helen Gow



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved