Shirley Henson
1949 - 2020
Shirley Henson
December 8, 1949 - July 21, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Shirley passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at age 70. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas. While completing her BS in Education, she met and married her husband, Doug. She settled in Livermore in 1975.
Early in her career, Shirley worked at Twin Valley Learning Center where she helped children with learning disabilities. After completing an MS in Education at Cal State Hayward, she spent over 20 years as a resource specialist and a teacher of 2nd and 3rd grades at Murray Elementary School in Dublin.
Throughout her life, Shirley was an active member in the community. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society for Women Educators.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 50 years, Doug; her children Sarah and Alex; and her grandchildren Hayley, Carter, Abby, and Owen.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at a future date at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to the Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club found at https://dsrwomensclub.org/


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Sad to hear this news. She was such an amazing teacher. My family loved Mrs. Henson. Wonderful teacher to my son and such a kind soul. She will be missed. ❤
Darci Gutierrez
Friend
