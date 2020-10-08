Shirley I. GarciaJuly 29, 1927 - September 21, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAOur beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home on September 21 at age 93. She was the younger of three sisters born in Minnesota to George and Teresa Bailey. She was happily married for 60 years to Albert M. Garcia until he passed in 2009. They lived a short time in San Lorenzo, CA before settling in Livermore, CA in 1956, where they made many friends, were active in St. Michael's Parish and other organizations. Shirley is survived by her sister Betty; her four children, Kathleen, Teresa, Steven, Mickey; six grandchildren, JT, Mia, Dillon, Matthew, Gina, and Lisa; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Briggs and Parks. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private service.