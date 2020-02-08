|
Shirley Jean Perry
Nov 30, 1931- Feb 3, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Shirley passed away on Monday after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Fresno, Ca and moved to Martinez in 1942. Shirley was in the class of 1950 at Alhambra High School. Shirley was an in-home day care provider for many years and has watched many of these children grow up to be successful adults.
Shirley was married to her longtime love, Joseph Perry Sr. for 70 years. She is survived by her spouse Joseph Perry of Martinez, her son Joseph Perry Jr (Robyn) of Fresno, daughter Laura Epstein (Steve) of Mesa, Az and grand children Brett Machado (Kadi) of Fairfield, Ashley Machado of Martinez, Madelene Perry of Blackfoot, ID and Kyle Perry of Fresno.
Shirley was always willing to lend an ear and a helping hand, her sweet and loving spirit will be missed.
Public viewing will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, Feb. 11, followed by a brief service and reception at Connolly & Taylor Chapel, 4000 Alhambra Ave, Martinez.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2020