Shirley "Kiki" Jowise

Nov. 8, 1925 - Mar. 19, 2019

Concord

Daughter of Albert and Matilda Whittles, sister to older brother, Norman, Shirley grew up on Bailey Rd. in Holden, MA, where she could often be found playing on Parker's Pond. She excelled in sports and developed a serious interest in cartooning and the visual arts. After graduating from Holden High, Kiki entered a 2-year program at the Worcester Art Museum. Soon after, she met and married Peter Jowise and together they enjoyed golfing, skiing, hiking and bicycling through Europe. Starting a family in the Bay Area, Shirley continued to pursue her love of art. She spent her days painting and sculpting, teaching art classes at the local elementary school, and helping her children with their own art projects—many of which, along with her own paintings, dotted the walls of the rooms in which she lived. During the 60's, she drove school kids to sports events in her VW bus, and copiloted numerous family trips across the U.S. Shirley was a polio survivor and struggled with its degenerative aftereffects on a daily basis; nevertheless, she continued to enjoy traveling and experiencing other cultures whenever she had the opportunity.

After her divorce, she supported her young family as a color retouch artist at a professional photography lab in San Francisco, meeting like-minded friends—even, on occasion, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Santana, Hot Tuna, and Credence. She eventually became a certified dental technician, started her own dental laboratory in Lafayette, and returned to school at California College of Arts and Crafts where she received her BFA in 1982. In her later years, Shirley enjoyed working on freelance illustration projects for various magazines and community events; she also tried her hand at designing signs for regional parks, and continued to draw, sketch, and paint as long as she was physically capable.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother, and is survived by her four children, Peter, Martha, Victoria, and Christopher, her eight grandchildren, Kimberly, Erin, Andrew, Kelsey, Peter, Maxwell, Sacha, and Julian, and her great-grandson, Harrison.





