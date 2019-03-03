|
|
Shirley Lewis
1941 - 2019
Resident of Martinez
Shirley went to be with the Lord on Feb.19,2019. Born in Lompoc, CA and lived in Concord, CA. She attended Mt. Diablo High School class of '59, Pasadena College, and Diablo Valley College. Later in life she became a Certified Medical Assistant.
She enjoyed spending time with family, vacations to Hawaii, neighborhood walks, Jeopardy, and reading the Bible.
She leaves behind daughter Lisa Crone and husband Jon Crone, granddaughters Sloane and Riley Crone, daughter Stacy Sanguinetti and husband Paul Sanguinetti, and granddaughter Madison Novelozo.
Shirley was laid to rest beside her husband of 53 years, Roy Lewis, and her parents Herman and Mary Hester during a private family ceremony.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019