Shirley Lewis Vereeke

Dec 18, 1942 - May 26, 2019

Pleasanton

Shirley Lewis Vereeke passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 from a long-term illness. Shirley was born on December 18, 1942 in Oakland, California to Harry Lewis and Patricia Hayden Lewis. She grew up in Castro Valley and was a proud cheerleader and graduate from Castro Valley High in 1960. After graduation from San Jose State in 1964, she started her career as a juvenile probation officer with Alameda County, where she was one of the first women selected for that job. Shirley proudly told the story of how, in the 1970's, she was reprimanded for wearing pants to work, against policy. Nevertheless, she persisted. Over the years, she influenced the lives of many young women in Berkeley and Oakland, and later in Contra Costa County, many of whom wrote her letters saying how important she had been in turning their lives around.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim; her daughters, Katie Kuhl (Jeff), Annie (fiancé Jim Kehrig); brother, Harry Lewis of Santa Rosa; grandchildren Matthew and Meredith Kuhl; many nieces and nephews; her special cousin Kari Foppiano of San Mateo; and her beloved cat, Bailey. Some of Shirley's favorite things were St. Patrick's Day (and anything/anyone Irish), dancing to oldies music, gift wrapping, crime stories, and talking on the phone to family, friends, and strangers.

Special thanks to the staff at Creekview Healthcare Center and Hope Hospice for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday June 9th at Redwood Canyon Golf Course. 17007 Redwood Road. Castro Valley, CA

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shirley's favorite charities: Dress for Success, East Bay SPCA, or the Shrine of St. Jude.





