Shirley Liston

March 11, 1925 - June 27, 2019

Fresno

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Shirley J. Liston, loving mother of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 94, at her residence in Fresno, Ca.

A native Californian, Shirley was born on March 11, 1925, to Oscar and Eulah Hertz, of San Dimas. After graduating from Pomona College, in Claremont, she married her returning WWII soldier, Wayne Liston, in 1947, and moved to the frozen north, around San Francisco. She started her long career as an elementary school teacher and raised two children, Susan and Michael. She was active in A.A.U.W., and various bridge clubs, and involved in community services, She and Wayne loved to go camping with the kids and instilled in them a love of nature and the world around them.

After retiring, she and Wayne moved to Magalia, CA. in 1982. She remained active with A.A.U.W. and VASA and as many things as she could get involved in. She loved to travel with Wayne and they had many adventures in their leisure years.

When Wayne passed away in 1999, after 52 years of marriage, Shirley moved into Paradise, where she stayed as active as ever. She moved to Fresno to live with her daughter and son-in-law in 2015.

She will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Susan (Richard), her son, Michael (Jeanie); her four grandchildren, Kimberly, Jeff, Kristofor, and Rebekka; and four great grandchildren, Austin, Lily, Charlotte, and Ashley.

Services will be private by her request. Donations may be made to North Valley Animal Disaster Group to help with the wonderful work they did and continue to do after the Camp Fire. www.nvadg.org/about/donate/





