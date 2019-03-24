Shirley M. Aitken

Feb. 25, 1921 - Mar. 15, 2019

Resident of Brentwood

Shirley M. Aitken peacefully passed away on March 15th of 2019 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. John Aitken and is survived by her sons Steven Chalk (Janet) of Brentwood and Rick Chalk (Basia) of Pleasant Hill. She had 6 grandchildren and step grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She had an amazing life and left her mark on all who knew and loved her. She grew up in MacAllen, Texas and moved to California in 1947. Settling in the East Bay, she worked as a realtor in 1950's in the Walnut Creek area and as an accountant and office manager in the automobile industry for the next 20 years. She worked for Lloyd Wise dealerships for many years prior to retirement. She remained very active in retirement and was the founder and manager of water aerobics classes at Heather Farms in Walnut Creek, which is one of the reasons she had such a long, healthy life.

She loved her cats, Missy and Sam, and they remained her steadfast companions until the end of her life. A memorial service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center on Saturday, March 30 at 11am. She was a wise and strong woman and the beloved matriarch of her family. She was truly one of a kind.





