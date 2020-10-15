Shirley M. Ecker
October 8, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Shirley was born in 1928 to the late Rudy and Ruth Ecker. Dear sister of Betty Reynolds, and the late Dorothy Wilson. Loving aunt of Gregory Wilson of Oakland, Joan Miller of South Carolina, Chris Reynolds of Berkeley and the late Patti Wolfe. Also survived by great nephew, Joshua Miller of Washington.
Shirley was a long time employee of the Continental Can Company. She was an avid skier especially at Mammoth and Tahoe area, and enjoyed her yearly vacation to Maui.
Private family service was held with entombment of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Donations to charity of choice
.
