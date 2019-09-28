|
Shirley M. Moore
Jan. 3, 1935 - Sept. 21, 2019
Resident of San Lorenzo
Shirley Marie Moore (née Rozario) passed in peace surrounded by her family on September 21, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Lorenzo Village. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Charles "Chuck" Wayne Moore (1999) and her parents Thomas (1974) and Olga Rozario (1997) as well as her brother Gordon Rozario (2009). She is survived by her brother, Dennis Rozario and her four perfect children Ricky Thomas, Lorrie Marie, Steven Wayne, & Tammie Ann and her even more perfect 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, & 1 great great grandchild. Shirley was actively involved in St John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Lorenzo, worked with an organization that fought for fair housing in her community, and she enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bingo and cards. Shirley never met a garage sale she didn't like as she loved the thrill of a great bargain. She was a retail clerk for 40 years. Her family fondly referred to her as Mrs. Click as she was almost always found with a camera in her hand. She was a daughter, sister, mother, Nana, Auntie, and friend to many. Shirley will be deeply missed by all of those her met her. Rest In Peace.
Visitation for Shirley will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 beginning at 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a vigil beginning at 7:00pm, at Grissom's Chapel and Mortuary 267 E. Lewelling Blvd. San Lorenzo, CA 94580. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10:00am at St. Johns Catholic Church 264 E. Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA 94580. Burial will follow to San Joaquin National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019