Shirley Mae Hilgers Christie
June 29, 1926 ~ November 19, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill and Martinez, CA
Shirley peacefully passed away with family on November 19th from Alzheimer's Disease. While her large family was her source of pride, her remarkable 66 year marriage to her "sweetheart forever" was an accomplishment we all marveled.
Shirley was preceded in death by her great love, Peter and her first born, Michelle Mire. She is survived by her Son In Law, Lucien Mire; Sons Paul Christie, Mark (Jan) Christie, David Christie, Philip (Terry) Christie, & Robert (Delia) Christie, countless grand children & great grandchildren. While our family greatly appreciates your condolences at this difficult time, please know that we are deeply comforted by the thought that our beloved matriarch is reunited with her sweetheart.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019