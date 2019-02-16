Shirley Mae Sullivan

September 24, 2019 ~ February 12, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley, Callifornia

Shirley Mae Sullivan, former resident of Castro Valley CA for 50 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Shirley was born in Oakland CA, September 24, 1924 to Clarence and Eumina Dickey. She grew up in Oakland attending school and was a Past Honored Queen of Bethel #1, Order of Jobs Daughters. When Shirley was in her teens, she met the Love of her Life, Richard (Dick) J. Sullivan on the beach at Capitola CA. Over several years their friendship blossomed into love and they were married on Oct. 14, 1944. hey were married for 71 years, before Dick passed away in 2015.

Shirley loved being a mother and was an active, volunteer supporting her children's youth groups: Blue Birds/Campfire Girls, YMCA-Indian Guides, PTA, Boy Scouts and Job's Daughters. Shirley was a member of Hayward Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where she served on the Board of Deacons. Shirley loved flowers and made nosegays from the flowers in her garden to take to the ill and friends in need. In retirement Shirley and Dick enjoyed many pleasant trailering vacations with friends, especially those on the California coast near Capitola. Shirley loved to draw and paint which she especially enjoyed during West Coast vacation trips.

Shirley is survived by and lovingly remembered by her: Children: Dan Michael Sullivan of Salem, Oregon, daughter Terry Sullivan Russell (Dale) of Murrieta CA, Grandchildren: Neil Becker (Raquelle), Todd Becker (Rebekah), Sean Sullivan, Marcus Cotton, Jody Martin Becker and Great Grandchildren: Mira Becker, Halia Wu and Kavai Wu. Niece: Donna Schmid (Werner), Nephew Mark Sullivan (Kristin), Nephew David Sullivan (Christine) Great nieces: Erika Carter, Kelsey Bragg (Cameron) and Caitlin Sullivan (Sawyer).





View the online memorial for Shirley Mae Sullivan Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary