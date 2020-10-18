Shirley Marguerite Slater
July 22, 1934 – October 10, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Shirley had a very peaceful passing into the hands of God on Saturday morning with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Tacoma, Washington to Leslie and Marguerite Peck. Shirley was the oldest of three sisters, Gail Duff of Seattle, Washington and Carol McAuliffe of Laguna Beach, California. After dating her high school sweetheart for 5 years, she married her true love, Jerry Slater. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary of a storybook marriage! They had two loving children, Jaycee Dunn of Murrieta, CA and Steven Slater of Danville, CA. One of her greatest joys was her six high achieving grandchildren who blessed here with eight great grandchildren and more on their way!
Shirley graduated from Clover Park High School; she became the queen of the Puyallup Daffodil Festival. Then she attended Central Washington University and Washington State University and is a member of the alumni association. She also completed her education to become a Certified Travel Counselor.
She was a very active mother, participating in all of her children's activities, from Girl Scouts, Job's Daughters, PTA, as well as being at all of her son's sporting events. Shirley looked forward to all of their summer vacations, camping in the Sierras. She loved showing up to her grandchildren's many activities from Sacramento to Orange County.
Shirley loved to volunteer in many various community activities. As a result of being a volunteer at La Habra Community Hospital Guild, she served on the guild board and became president of the 400+ member team.
Shirley started her working career as a telephone operator, worked as a statistical analyzer, a teacher at Whittier Junior High School in the special education department. As a result of her love for travel, she became a travel agent and in 1979 she opened Crow Canyon Travel Agency, in San Ramon. Because of her expertise in the travel industry, she wrote articles that appear in the Sunday, travel section of the San Francisco Examiner.
After their retirement, Shirley and Jerry traveled the world together! One of their greatest joys was including their grandchildren on their adventures creating incredible memories for all! On the 50th anniversary, their whole family celebrated with them on their Alaskan cruise.
Shirley was very blessed to be living at Stoneridge Creek, in Pleasanton. She received incredible loving care at Creekview Memory Care and Skilled Nursing facility.
The celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to Covid. Donations can be sent to: Alzheimer's Association
