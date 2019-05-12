Shirley Marie Anderson (Wiedman)

Dec. 15, 1954 - May 6, 2019

Resident of Redwood City

Shirley Marie Anderson (Wiedman), 64, died peacefully May 6, 2019, at her family residence in Redwood City, CA. Shirley was born Dec 15, 1954 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Virginia Wiedman of Roanoke, IL.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 38 years Dean Anderson of Redwood City, CA; daughter Kirsten and Kevin Fisher of Redwood City, CA; son Collin Anderson of Oakland, CA; three sisters Nancy and Arnie Ness (Elgin, IL), Sue Burrows (Crest Hill, IL), and Mary and Jeff Miller (Lisle, IL); two brothers Don and Gale Wiedman (Glen Ellyn, IL), and John and Liz Wiedman (Loveland, CO); sister-in-law Helen and Michael Claver (Danvers, IL); mother-in-law Kathleen Anderson (Morton, IL); and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley loved hiking and nature, and most of all being a mom.

Services will be held 10:30-11:30am on May 28, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Danville, CA. A celebration reception will be held at 3:00 pm on May 28, 2019 at Kirsten and Kevin Fisher's residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Pathways Home Health & Hospice

585 North Mary Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

www.pathwayshealth.org

408-730-1200





View the online memorial for Shirley Marie Anderson (Wiedman) Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary